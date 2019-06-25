These 'very vulnerable' boys have gone missing in Gosport - have you seen them?

TWO ‘very vulnerable’ boys have gone missing in Gosport.

Hayden, aged 16, and Alfie, aged 10, are believed to have left an address in the Tichborne Way area during the early hours of this morning.

Have you seen Alfie (left) and Hayden (right)

Both children are considered to be very vulnerable.

Police are searching the local area and searches are also being extended wider into Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

READ MORE: Southern Water to pay £126m in fines and customer bill rebates

Hayden is described as around 6ft and of very slim build. He has bucked teeth. He’s likely to be wearing very thick framed glasses, a red jacket with a dark coloured stripe across the shoulders and light blue coloured jeans.

Alfie is described as around 4ft 11ins, of slim build and with light brown / blond hair. He’s likely to be wearing a grey / silver quilted jacket with a lime green stripe on the front, black trousers and dark coloured shoes.

READ MORE: Here's how warm it will get this week

If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number #154.

In an emergency, call 999.