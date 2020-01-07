Thieves threaten man with a knife after tearing apart van in Fareham

Thieves have threatened a man with a knife after peeling apart a van ‘like a tin of beans’ during a theft in Portchester.

Two men used a crowbar to pull apart the doors of Paul Fuller’s van parked in his drive on White Hart Lane, Portchester, at 9.15pm on Monday.

The van was 'peeled like a tin of beans' during the theft of tools worth 1,800.

The carpenter was out buying dinner at the time, but a neighbour heard the men tearing apart the van and went outside to confront the pair.

One of the men brandished a knife and said ‘if you come any closer, I’ll stab you,’ leading to the neighbour to return home to call Paul.

The 54-year-old said: ‘They had peeled the van like it was a tin of beans. It was so brazen.

‘With a knife, they know that people are not going to interfere. You don’t expect a knife to be pulled on you.’

One of the men referred to the other as ‘Jerry,’ before the pair fled the scene.

The raid has cost the carpenter more than £2,000 in stolen tools, including a £500 nail gun and more than eight batteries used in various drills.

The damage to the van could cost more than £1,000 or cause it to be written-off, according to Paul.

It is the second time he has been targeted in the space of a year, with thieves smashing his van last year in a suspected attack to check for an alarm system.

Paul, who lives with his 81-year-old father, said: ‘We had a spate of thefts from vans last year.

‘It still shocks me but over the last year its going really bad – it seems nearly every week there’s another break in.

He added: ‘The council needs to have more cameras up on street lights.’

Last year, more than 12 car and residential break-ins occurred between May and July, including a raid on an elderly couple’s bungalow whilst they slept inside.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to call 101, quoting 44200006967.