Things to do in Hampshire: Here are 14 restaurants in Hampshire featured in the Michelin Guide 2023 including Fat Olives, Chesil Rectory and Marle
The Michelin Guide 2023 was announced back in March and there have been a number of new venues added to the list that have been recognised by the French company.
From Fat Olives in Emsworth to Chesil Rectory in Winchester, there are so many spectacular places to choose from – and they are only a drive away from eachother.
SEE ALSO: Here are 11 places to eat in Portsmouth that may not get a Michelin Star but are beloved by the city
There are currently 14 eateries that have been recognised to offer fine dining experience in the Hampshire area by being named in the famous guide, but it does not always mean that they have been awarded a star.
If a restaurant has been featured in the guide, it means that they are serving customers high quality food, made with fresh quality ingredients. Restaurants can also be recognised in the guide if they are offering high quality food that does not break the bank.
Here are 14 places in Hampshire that are in the guide this year: