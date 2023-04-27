Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: The famous St Mary's Church May fayre will return next week - here is what you can expect
The popular May fayre has been taking place in Fratton for over 25 years and it is an exciting event in the calendar.
St Mary’s Church, Fratton, will be welcoming the community to their grounds for another year on May 1.
Thousands of visitors are expected to turn out for the highly anticipated event to get a glimpse at the wide variety of activities and stalls hosted by local organisations and independent businesses.
The Rev Canon Bob White, the vicar of St Mary’s Church, said: ‘The Community May Fayre is one of the highlights of the year in the life of the Church and Fratton.
‘It feels like a village fete on a large scale in the heart of the city. All of us involved look forward to welcoming everyone and sharing this special space and day with them.’
The event, which will take place between 10am and 4pm, will have live performances in the arena area including brass bands, drummers and traditional Morris Dancers.
There will be a huge variety of food and drink stalls, as well as the real ale tent and a range of stalls dotted around the site.
For the youngsters, there will be a number of fun fair rides to enjoy and for the parents there will be second hand stalls and a raffle, which will be drawn at 4pm.
There will also be an organ recital and the choir of St Mary’s Church will be singing some community hymns.
To find out more about these events, contact Father Bob at [email protected] or 023 9282 2687.