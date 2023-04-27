St Mary’s Church, Fratton, will be welcoming the community to their grounds for another year on May 1.

Thousands of visitors are expected to turn out for the highly anticipated event to get a glimpse at the wide variety of activities and stalls hosted by local organisations and independent businesses.

The Rev Canon Bob White, the vicar of St Mary’s Church, said: ‘The Community May Fayre is one of the highlights of the year in the life of the Church and Fratton.

St Mary's Church will be hosting their community fayre next week.

‘It feels like a village fete on a large scale in the heart of the city. All of us involved look forward to welcoming everyone and sharing this special space and day with them.’

The event, which will take place between 10am and 4pm, will have live performances in the arena area including brass bands, drummers and traditional Morris Dancers.

There will be a huge variety of food and drink stalls, as well as the real ale tent and a range of stalls dotted around the site.

For the youngsters, there will be a number of fun fair rides to enjoy and for the parents there will be second hand stalls and a raffle, which will be drawn at 4pm.

There will also be an organ recital and the choir of St Mary’s Church will be singing some community hymns.