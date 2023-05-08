Things to do in Portsmouth: Best things to do for families at Southsea seafront

Southsea seafront offers a fun and entertainment for all the family, whether you are young or old.
We are lucky to live in a place by the sea which is why people flock from far and wide to enjoy the host of attractions on offer by the seaside.
Whether you want fun and excitement or a more relaxing time there is something for everyone to enjoy. We have put together a few of the things you and your families may want to try.
1. Clarence Pier
The penny slots are always a winner all year round with both Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier along Southsea seafront providing great options within the family arcades to occupy all of the family. With fun fair rides also on offer at peak times (and good weather) as well as plenty of food and drink options families who visit are definitely on to a winner. www.clarencepier.co.uk and www.southparadepier.net Photo: National World
2. South Parade Pier
Dating back to the 1870s, South Parade Pier is beloved part of the seafront scenery in Southsea. Visitors can enjoy children's fairground rides, arcade machines, a number of eateries, and the beach. Picture: Trev Harman Photo: -
3. D-Day Story
The D-Day Story in Southsea tells the story of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy with its exhibitions, workshops and other activities which makes this an interesting, and very educational day out, for visitors. Picture: Trev Harman Photo: -
4. Blue Reef Aquarium
Families can take a trip under the sea with a visit to Blue Reef Aquarium to discover the fantastic variety of creatures which can be found living off our shores. Blue Reef is on Clarence Esplanade and is open everyday (except Christmas Day) from 10am, last entry is always one hour before closing. Tickets start at £10.50. www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/portsmouth Photo: Blue Reef Aquarium Photo: -