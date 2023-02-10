Portsmouth City Council has been working towards helping residents who are struggling financially due to the pressures from the cost of living crisis.

They have created a list of fun activities that families can get involved with over the February half term, which starts on February 13.

At Cumberland House children will be able to make gliding birds and it will only cost £1.50 to get involved.

There are a number of activities taking place ober the half term.

Junior detectives are needed to solve the ‘Mystery of the Missing Money’ at Fort Nelson this half term. Super Sleuths at Fort Nelson is completely free and parking is £3.

Kids wanting to take part in a writing competition can enter the Silver City writing competition and they just need to visit the free Silver City exhibition, pick an object to write a fictional story about and email it in to them for a chance to win £75 in book vouchers.

Kids Club at Port Solent takes place on the Tuesday and Thursday with crafts, magic and games. There is something for every child to enjoy and it is totally free.

Portsmouth libraries are also putting on a range of low cost or free things that children can take part in without breaking the bank, and whilst staying warm.

Central Library

The Central Library will be following the theme of ‘Where’s Wally?’ and they are offering free activities including a ‘Wally word hunt’ where participants have to spot any ‘Where’s Wally?’ characters that are hidden and write down the related words.

On February 15, between 10am and 11am, there will be free ‘Where’s Wally?’ related activities for children aged 4 and above. They will be able to make Wally Wall display scenes and they can also make a face mask.

Portsea Library

On February 16, between 11am and 12pm, the library is inviting children to come down and create their own caterpillar craft, which will follow the theme of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The session will be open to children up to the age of eight and it is free to attend.

Southsea LibrarySouthsea Library are offering five different free sessions that children can attend over the half term.

On February 11, the library is hosting rhymetime which will begin at 10:30am and in the afternoon they are putting on a children’s drawing club 2:30pm.

Rhymetime will be on February 13 and 16 at 10:00am and February 18 at 10:30am.

On February 13, there will also be storytime which will start at 2pm and on February 14, there will be a Spanish session, which is run by volunteers, and it will start at 11am.

On February 18 at 2:30pm, there will be craft activities for youngsters.

Alderman Lacey Library

On February 17 at 11am, the library is going to be making glitter bugs and children will have the opportunity to make their own very glittery minibeasts for free.

