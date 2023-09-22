News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Things to do in Portsmouth: Spinnaker Tower set to host Halloween pumpkin trail this October

Spinnaker Tower will be welcoming visitors for a spooky pumpkin trail next month – here is what they can expect.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Experience Halloween at Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower with a thrilling pumpkin trail, chilling ghost stories from the city's past, and spook-tacular panoramic views.From October 23 to 29, visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the eerie history of Portsmouth, through spine-tingling ghost stories full of mystery.Once the pumpkin trail is complete, visitors will be in store for a Halloween treat. Guests can pick up a card from reception and take the high-speed lift up to Deck 1 to begin the trail, not forgetting to check the lift andstairs on the way up.

SEE ALSO: Here are 6 clubs and pubs in the city perfect for Freshers

Whilst exploring the tower and the pumpkin trail, visitors will be able to take in 23-mile views and brave the Sky Walk, positioned 100 metres above sea level.

Spinnaker Tower will be hosting a Halloween pumpkin trail next month.Spinnaker Tower will be hosting a Halloween pumpkin trail next month.
Spinnaker Tower will be hosting a Halloween pumpkin trail next month.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a chance for visitors to win prizes for the most imaginative costumes in time for spooky season.

Tony Sammut, General Manger at Spinnaker Tower said: “Our Halloween trail adds to the fun of a trip to Spinnaker Tower and is a chance for families to enjoy memorable time together this half term. Don’t forget your spooky costumes – we will be keeping an eye out for our favourites.” The Halloween trail is free to take part in with a general admission ticket. Children under 4 enter free and there are concessions for residents, seniors and students.

For more information about how to get general admission tickets, click here.

Related topics:Portsmouth