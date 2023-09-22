Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Experience Halloween at Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower with a thrilling pumpkin trail, chilling ghost stories from the city's past, and spook-tacular panoramic views.From October 23 to 29, visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the eerie history of Portsmouth, through spine-tingling ghost stories full of mystery.Once the pumpkin trail is complete, visitors will be in store for a Halloween treat. Guests can pick up a card from reception and take the high-speed lift up to Deck 1 to begin the trail, not forgetting to check the lift andstairs on the way up.

SEE ALSO: Here are 6 clubs and pubs in the city perfect for Freshers

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spinnaker Tower will be hosting a Halloween pumpkin trail next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a chance for visitors to win prizes for the most imaginative costumes in time for spooky season.