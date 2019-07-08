AN elderly man has gone missing while attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Kevin Molloy, 79, from Knutsford in Cheshire, has not been seen since between noon and 1pm yesterday when he was on the Lotus stand.

Have you seen this missing 79-year-old man? Picture: Sussex Police

He was expected to meet up with a friend around 7pm, but did not arrive at the meeting point.

He had stayed at Scotts Farm campsite in West Wittering for the previous two days and was due to travel to Basingstoke for an overnight stay at a Premier Inn.

He is a regular church-goer and attended a Catholic church in Chichester on Saturday and another in East Wittering on Sunday. It is possible that he was seen walking towards East Wittering around 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

He is white, 5' 10", of slim build, with white hair and was wearing a blue patterned jumper, a cream/beige coat and was carrying a black rucksack. He also wears black thick-rimmed reading glasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1331 of 07/07.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.