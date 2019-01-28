This deer had to be rescued after getting stuck in Hampshire fence 

A deer had to be rescued after it got trapped in fence.

The animal became tangled up in discarded bailing twine in Brockenhurst in the New Forest, but has now been released back into the wild by the RSPCA.

RSPCA animal collection officer Katie Wood, who was part of the team who rescue the deer, said: ‘The deer was entangled in bailing twine and barbed wire and had rubbish trailing from the antlers that had then got stuck on the barbed wire fence.

‘We managed to get hold of the deer, cut all of the rubbish free and release it back into the wild with no injuries apart from a broken antler.'

The animal welfare charity hopes the pictures showing the trapped and distressed deer will help to highlight the risk posed to wildlife from rubbish.

She added: ‘Netting, rope and rubbish can be so dangerous to wildlife and this deer was very lucky to escape without injury.

‘Sadly, we do get contacted regularly about animals tangled in netting, such as bailing twine, goal nets, or in discarded rope or litter.

‘Sometimes they can be struggling for so long to free themselves that they suffer horrific injuries - sometimes fatal.

‘We’re appealing to people to always dispose of rubbish responsibly - it could save an animal’s life.’

For more advice on how you can help, visit the RSPCA’s ‘How littering affects wildlife’ webpage.

If you see an animal in distress, please call the RSPCA’s 24-hour helpline on 0300 1234 999.