Have your say

RAILWAY staff in Ireland are trying to sniff out the owner of an intrepid dog who boarded a commuter train to Dublin.

The travel-loving terrier journeyed half an hour from Sallins in Co Kildare into the city's Heuston Station on Wednesday morning.

Bemused passengers alerted staff to the ticketless canine on the 0846 service, prompting Irish Rail to tweet out an appeal.

The hunt for the handsome hound's home took off on social media, with dog lovers christening him Hamish.

READ MORE: ‘Filthy’ dog’s amazing transformation after being rescued from ‘hellish' conditions in Hampshire

However, by Wednesday evening, no one had come forward to claim him.

Irish rail worker Ted Maher with intrepid travelling dog 'Hamish', who boarded a commuter train in Co Kildare and ended up at Dublin's Heuston Station. Picture: David Young/PA Wire

Irish Rail worker Ted Maher, who also volunteers at animal sanctuary My Lovely Horse Rescue, is looking after Hamish at his home until his owner is found.

‘The little fella got on an 8am train in Sallins this morning and he arrived here in Heuston,’ he said.

‘The passengers alerted the members of staff there was a loose dog on the train, so we took him into the office.’

Mr Maher said Hamish appeared to be well looked after and had proved himself a perfect passenger.

READ MORE: Here’s what you should do if you see a dog in a car on a hot day

‘Hopefully with all the coverage he's getting we'll find his owner,’ he said

‘He's a little gentleman, he's as quiet as a mouse, he's a lovely little dog.

‘He's missed by somebody hopefully.’

Last night Irish Rail tweeted: ‘“Hamish”, who commuted on the 08:46 Sallins - Heuston this morning, is currently being looked after at home by a staff member, but we are still looking for his owner.

‘Sallins / Naas area, do you know someone who owns a dog like this?’