This ex-marine will be try to travel around Isle of Wight three times in four days by sea, land and on foot 

An ex-marine is raising money for the the Mayor of Fareham's Charities - by kayaking, cycling, and walking around the Isle of Wight over four days.

Robert Ellis, 57, from Highlands Road, Fareham, set off on his odyssey on Sunday morning, with the aim of travelling around the coast of the island three times. Having completed the kayaking and cycling laps of the island, Robert is hoping to complete his foot journey by Wednesday morning - bringing his distance travelled to more than 200 miles.

Robert, a former Warrant Officer First Class and combat stress counsellor, said: 'I had heard of people kayaking or riding around the Isle of Wight – but I’ve never heard of anyone doing all three.

‘Aside from getting the tides wrong during part of the kayaking and having to leap off my bike because of cramp, it’s gone well.’

Friends, family, and well-wishers have so far raised more than £500 for the adventurer, who spent 25 years in the Marines as a landing craft specialist. Robert is being supported by family friend Olly Ward during the endeavour.

Robert's wife, Tina Ellis, said: 'With Robert being a trained Marine, he has ability to keep on going.

'He has a pure grit mentality.

'But by the time he has done the kayaking, the cycling, and the walking, I think he'll be shuffling about on his derriere for a while.'

The money raised will be benefiting the Royal Marines Benevolent Trust (RNBT), Abby's Heroes, and Act of Kindness.

Last year, the RNBT supported more than 2,900 families of current or former Royal Marines during times of hardship,including grants for rent, food, and clothing.

Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Mrs Susan Bayford said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled that Robert Ellis is undertaking this phenomenal challenge to support my charities.

‘I would like to thank him for the extraordinary effort he is making and wish him every success in achieving the three challenges.’

Robert, Head Porter at the Inner Temple, in London, is no stranger to completing physical feats for a good cause, having completed a half marathon in Ras al-Khaimah for charity and a full marathon in Southampton in 2017.

Donations can be made to his Just Giving page: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/isleofwight-kariwa-challenge