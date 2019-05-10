This Havant boy, 14, is missing and police are concerned about him 

A TEENAGE boy has gone missing from Havant.

Police are concerned about 14-year-old Kyrel who was last seen at around 1.30am this morning in the Warren Park area.

Have you seen Kyrel? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He is described as being mixed race, slim, and approximately 5ft 8ins tall.

Kyrel was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, a white t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms, a charcoal grey-coloured padded jacket.

Officers believe he has also taken a black bag with him containing a full tracksuit which is bottle-green in colour, so it is possible he could be wearing this.

Kyrel is known to visit the Portsmouth area, so we would ask people in the city to spread the word and keep an eye out for him.

If you have seen Kyrel or know where he is, please call police on 101 quoting 44190160228.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

