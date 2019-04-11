This is how you can get 34 days off work in 2019 by using just 16 days holiday

A THIRD of the year has almost gone already and you are probably thinking about when to use up all your annual leave.

But if you are hoping to maximise the time you can take off work, this hack can help you get extra days holiday.

Get more time off for your holidays next year. Picture Shutterstock

If you are savvy with how you book your holidays you can actually get more than double the time off – if you use annual leave around Bank Holidays.

With Easter and Christmas being the time with the most Bank Holidays – they make the best time to stretch your holiday out for longer!

Here’s how to get 34 days off in 2019 by using just 16 holidays:

Easter

This year Easter falls at the end of April – which means that it is close to the May Day Bank Holiday.

The public holidays are:

Friday, April 19 – Good Friday

Monday, April 22 – Easter Monday

Monday, May 6 – May Day

So if you were to take April 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and May, 1, 2, 3 as annual leave – instead of nine days holiday you would get a whopping 18 days off (including weekends).

Christmas

In 2019 you will get December 25 and December 26 off as bank holidays for Christmas - as is usual – and you will also get January 1, 2020 off.

But you can turn your Christmas break in 16 consecutive days off by using just seven days annual leave.

Bank holidays:

Wednesday, December 25 – Christmas

Thursday, December 26 – Boxing Day

Wednesday, January 1 – New Years Day

So if you take December 23, 24, 27, 30, 31 and January 2 and 3 – your seven days annual leave turns into 16 days off! (Including weekends) Making a proper Christmas break.

Other bank holidays

Here is the full list of Bank Holidays in 2019 including previously mentioned:

- 1 January- Tuesday – New Year’s Day

- 19 April – Friday – Good Friday

- 22 April – Monday – Easter Monday

- 6 May – Monday – Early May bank holiday

- 27 May – Monday – Spring bank holiday

- 26 August – Monday – Summer bank holiday

- 25 December – Wednesday – Christmas Day

- 26 December – Thursday – Boxing Day

Will you be trying this hack to get more time off in 2019? Let us know in the comments below!