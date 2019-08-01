This is how you can get your coffee quicker in Costa stores in Portsmouth, Havant and Waterlooville

COFFEE fans will now be able to get their favourite beverage quicker thanks to a new service.

Through the Costa Coffee Club app, customers can pre-order their drink and beat the queues.

Costa

Every customer using Mobile Order for the first time will earn enough coffee club points to get themselves a free coffee.

READ MORE: New restaurant to open in Southsea this Christmas despite noise concerns

The pre-ordering service will be available at the following stores

- Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth

- Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

- Southsea

- The Precinct, Waterlooville

- Chichester

- Havant

- Bishops Waltham

SEE ALSO: The food hygiene rating of every Portsmouth restaurant and takeaway inspected in June

Payment can be made through the Costa Coffee Club app using credit and debit card details and size, milk type and added extras can all be customised in the order.

Global digital and loyalty director at Costa Coffee, Arslan Sharif, said: ‘We have seen such an incredible response for our mobile ordering service since its launch in London last year, with coffee lovers embracing the simple and easy Costa App to enhance their Costa Coffee experience.

‘The development of mobile ordering and other digital innovations have enabled us to expand this service to over 500+ stores nationwide. The customer experience is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re delighted to introduce a service that makes it really convenient for everyone to access the Nation’s Favourite great tasting coffee when on the go.’