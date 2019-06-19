This is how you can meet lots of puppies and an Invictus Games gold medal winner this weekend

A FORMER soldier who clinched a gold medal at the Invictus Games will join a host of four-legged friends to raise awareness of a charity who provide disabled people with dogs.

Invictus Gold Wheelchair Tennis winner, Andy McErlean from Denmead will be at the Canine Partners fundraiser in Lee-on-the-Solent this weekend to raise funds and look for ‘puppy parents’ to train up the dogs to carry out everyday tasks on their behalf, such as opening doors, pressing buttons and emptying the washing machine.

Volunteer Chris Seward said she was ‘very grateful’ to all those taking part in the day.

She said: ‘The whole idea is to raise funds and awareness of what we do, we’ve got all sorts of people coming in who may not know anything about it and to be able to show them is amazing.

‘We’re always looking for puppy parents, we need the puppies to do things that pets wouldn’t do, such as go in supermarkets or on the ferry.’

The free event is on Sunday June 23 at Lee on the Solent Tennis, Squash, and Fitness Club from 10am until 4pm.

For more information about the event or becoming a puppy parent visit caninepartners.org.uk