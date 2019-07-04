This is the date of the first ever 'Hampshire Day'

PREPARATIONS are underway to celebrate the first ever ‘Hampshire Day’ in the county, with the inaugural raising of a new Hampshire flag, at a special ceremony to be held in Winchester later this month.

The event, which will take place in the Castle Yard of The Great Hall, will be hosted by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson Esq, on Monday July 15 - the feast day of St Swithun - the patron saint of Winchester Cathedral.

The day is now designated as ‘Hampshire Day’ to provide an annual opportunity for people across the county to share in celebrating Hampshire’s rich history, its traditions, and the diverse culture of Hampshire communities today.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson Esq said: ‘Hampshire Day is about celebrating everything that makes Hampshire great – its heritage, world-famous historic sites, diverse mix of towns and villages, beautiful natural landscapes and, above all, the people of Hampshire - both past and present.

‘This is why I hope communities across the county will embrace ‘Hampshire Day’ by holding their own activities and celebrations, so that over time, this Day will go from strength to strength in fostering a shared pride in Hampshire and all that it represents.’

As part of the national campaign to celebrate historic counties of England, the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, together with Hampshire local authorities and other organisations supported the design and registration of a county flag earlier this year. The flag is not owned by any one organisation but signifies the whole of Hampshire.

Like the County Council’s banner of arms, the Hampshire Flag comprises a bi-colour of yellow and red. Its design includes a Tudor rose and a Saxon crown in reference to Hampshire’s ancient history, including the fact that Winchester was once the capital of England.

On ‘Hampshire Day’, this new Hampshire-wide county flag will be raised outside the Great Hall, to symbolise all that makes Hampshire such a unique and special place.

The ceremony will commence at 9.30am on Monday July 15 in Castle Yard, Castle Avenue, Winchester.