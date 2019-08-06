This is the sculpture and the play area that will be built at Solent Airport after winning a public vote

SOLENT Airport is to be home to a new set of wings – as the designs for a sculpture and play area have been unveiled.

Sculpture ‘Daedalus in Flight,’ by designer Nigel Searle, was chosen over four other options by a public vote which took place from June to July this year.

The winning design for the play area that will appear at Solent Airport.

The sculpture of the winged-hero from Greek mythology was the clear winner, attracting more than 1,000 votes – 45 per cent of the total cast.

Executive leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Seán Woodward, said: ‘I believe it will be an inspiring landmark that will really help to make Daedalus Common a special location to be enjoyed by the whole community.’

Southsea blacksmith Peter Clutterbuck will forge and craft the sculpture from steel, with the finished piece having a reflective silver finish,

Peter said: ‘It was a difficult brief, and it’s going to be a big project.

‘We didn’t want an aeroplane on a stick, which you can see at any airport in the country.

‘It pays homage not just to the airport, but a number of ships with the Daedalus name, so it has a figure head aspect to it.

‘My proposals are for a sculpture of two to four times human scale, to produce a landmark piece of real presence, using recognisable human forms.’

The sculpture and play area have a combined budget of £210,000, which has been paid for through developer contributions from National Grid.

Peter said the funding may ‘seem generous’ but the budget is ‘quiet tight’ for the project.

He added: ‘A lot of people will always say that money could better spent but that always be the case.

‘Do they want to live in an area with out a focal point or some more character?’

Children from across Fareham voted for a new play area at the airport to take the form of a large aeroplane climbing frame with swings and a slide.

Executive Member for Leisure and Community, Councillor Sue Bell, said: ‘It’s so

important to let the children decide what equipment they want as the play area

belongs to them.’

The sculpture and play area are to be completed by the summer of 2020.