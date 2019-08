Refuse collectors were on site yesterday to clear up the remaining rubbish left behind by the thousands of revellers at the weekend. Two iPhones, boxer shorts and knickers were among the items found flushed in the portaloos during the festival. Pictures by Mike Cooter.

Spotless stage first thing on Monday.

