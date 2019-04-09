This is when Universal Credit, child benefits and tax credits will be paid over Easter 2019

Have your say

IF you receive Universal Credit, benefits or tax credits, the Easter weekend could bring disruption to your usual payment day.

As well as chocolate eggs, hot cross buns and bunnies, the celebration brings two bank holidays.

With many residents of Portsmouth and the surrounding area getting Good Friday, April 19, and Easter Monday, April 22, off work.

However due to these bank holidays, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced that payment dates for Universal Credit and other benefits will change.

READ MORE: Support groups set up to tackle Universal Credit in Portsmouth

Here is when you will be paid:

Universal Credit

If you were due to receive your Universal Credit payment on either Good Friday or Easter Monday then you will get your money early.

The DWP says that if your payment date is on a weekend or a bank holiday you’ll be paid on the working day before.

- If you are due to be get Universal Credit on April 19, you will be paid on April 18.

- If you are due to be paid Universal Credit on April 22, then you will receive it on April 18.

Tax credits

Portsmouth and Hampshire residents who receive tax credits could be paid early as well, the DWP has revealed.

- If your tax credit payment date is due to be April 19, you will get it on April 18.

- If your tax credit payment date is due to be April 22, you will get it on April 18.

READ MORE: Fears mount for thousands of poor families in Portsmouth as universal credit rolls out

Child benefits

If you have children and live in Portsmouth or Hampshire you probably will be claiming child benefits.

Those who are eligible for it, is if they’re responsible for one or more children under 16 (or under 20 if they stay in approved education or training).

The DWP has said that your child benefit payment is usually paid early if it’s due on a bank holiday.

So if you are due to receive it on Easter Monday – April 22 – then you will be paid on Thursday, April 18, instead.