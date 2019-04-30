This is when Universal Credit, child benefits and tax credits will be paid over the May bank holidays 2019

If you receive Universal Credit, child benefits or tax credits then your payment dates could be disrupted by the bank holidays this month.

The first of two extra days off is almost upon us – with May Day falling Monday, May 6, this year.

Universal credit and benefit payments will be earlier over the bank holiday weekends

Many residents across the Portsmouth area will be getting that day off work as well as May 27 at the end of the month.

However due to these bank holidays, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced that payment dates for Universal Credit and other benefits will change.

Here is what you need to know about the change in payment days.

When will I be paid?

If you are due to receive your Universal Credit payment on the bank holiday - May 6 - or on Saturday or Sunday, then you will be paid early.

The money will be paid to you on Friday, May 3.

Similarly if you are due to be paid child benefits or tax credits on May 6 you will get it three days early on May 3.

What about the second bank holiday?

There is a second bank holiday in May which will take place on Monday, May 27 in 2019.

If you are due to be paid universal credit on this day or on May 25 or May 26, then you will receive your payment early on Friday, May 24.

While if you get child benefits or tax credits and are due to be paid on May 27, you will also receive your payment three days early on May 24.