This is why Cosham High Street was closed last night

Cosham High Street was closed last night by emergency services.

Pompey Police tweeted to say that the road had been shut due to cladding being blown off a building due to the strong winds with the fire services also attending.

High Street, Cosham. Picture: Google Street View

Portsmouth was battered by heavy rain and gusts throughout much of last night.

Cosham High Street remained shut until around 8.40pm, when police tweeted to say it had re-opened.

Pompey Police wrote: ‘You'll be pleased to hear that Cosham High Street is back open again and all clear.

‘Thanks for your patience as always!’

