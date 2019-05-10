This is why paramedics and firefighters were at Portsmouth Guildhall

EMERGENCY services were seen descended on the Guildhall this morning but it was only for a drill.

Paramedics and firefighters took part in a training exercise at the venue in the city centre.

The drill involved a simulated acid attack in a nightclub.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) tweeted: ‘Some of our staff from South East Hampshire have been involved in an exercise with @Hants_fire at @PortsmouthGhall this morning.

‘The exercise simulated an acid attack in a crowded night club and successfully tested the emergency services’ operational and command response.’

Acid attack drill at the Guildhall in Portsmouth. Picture: SCAS

