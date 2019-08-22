This missing man may be in Hampshire

Have your say

A MAN who went missing from his home in Sussex may be in Hampshire, police have said.

Michael Toms, 56, from Ticehurst has not been seen since around 1.20pm on Monday.

Have you seen Michael Toms? Picture: Sussex Police

Officers are concerned for his welfare, and he does not have a mobile phone and does not have access to money.

Michael is described as white, around 5’9”, of slim build, with short brown hair and of clean shaven appearance. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue checked shirt and white Reebok trainers.

He is known to have links to Andover as well as Cornwall.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 1066 of 19/08.