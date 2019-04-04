POLICE are ‘extremely concerned’ about a man who went missing from his home yesterday.

Daniel Bocking was last seen at around 4.30pm in Yapton, Arundel on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old is dependent on medication and it is not believed he has taken any with him. Without this medication, Daniel can become confused by his surroundings.

Pompey Police have tweeted to say that he might have been at Gunwharf Quays in our city.

They wrote: ‘Can you help our colleagues over the border find missing Daniel Bocking from #Yapton ?

‘He may have been in Gunwharf Quays yesterday so are asking our followers who were in the area to spread the word.’

Daniel is white, 5’ 7”, of slim build and with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue Oakley jacket, a dark blue jumper over a blue or maroon t-shirt, dark blue jeans and white Lacoste trainers.

Daniel normally wears glasses and has a hearing aid but it is not believed he has taken either of these with him.

If you see Daniel please dial 999 immediately. If you have seen him since he went missing or have information on where he could be please report online or call 101 quoting 325 of 03/04.