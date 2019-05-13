This nine-year-old boy has gone missing from his home in Sussex

A schoolboy has gone missing from his home in the early hours of this morning.

Nine-year-old Korben Johnson was found missing from his home in North Chailey at 6.40am on Monday and is believed to have left very early in the morning.

Have you seen Korben? Picture: Sussex Police

He has taken his bike and is believed to be cycling towards East Grinstead. He was seen around 6.10am near Scaynes Hill and Burgess Hill around 7.10am.

He will probably be wearing his pyjamas and bright blue Wellington boots.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 999 or report online any sighting quoting serial 148 of 13/05.

