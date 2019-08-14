This Portsmouth chef is Domino’s fastest pizza maker in Europe

A CHEF who can make a pizza in just 27 seconds has been crowned Domino’s fastest in Europe for the third time in a row.

Zagros Jaff, who lives in Portsmouth, was able to perfectly hand make the dish, complete with sauce and 40 pepperoni toppings, in the record breaking time earlier this year.

Zagros Jaff can make a pizza in just 27 seconds! Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep

The man with the midas dough-touch started out perfecting his pizza making skills at the Domino’s store in Fratton over a decade ago.

Mr Jaff, who is now the area manager for Portsmouth and Southampton, has been presented with a limited-edition trophy after successfully defending his title at Domino’s annual European fastest pizza maker competition having first won in 2017.

READ MORE: Domino's Pizza set to open new store

He said: ‘I’ve been making Domino’s pizzas for over 10 years, and to win this title once again makes me really proud. Customers don’t always realise the skill that goes into making a Domino’s pizza, from hand-stretching the fresh dough and leveling the sauce with my own personal spoodle, to perfectly placing the fresh toppings.

Zagros with his limited-edition trophy. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep

‘It’s great to be recognised for doing what I love, and I would encourage anyone who is interested in becoming a pizza maker themselves to pop into their local Domino’s store and speak to the store manager.’

Mr Jaff's trophy, which is inspired by the Hollywood Walk of Fame and features a solid gold cast of his magic hands, will be put on display at the store in Fratton.

READ MORE: Domino’s opens new store

During the competition contestants were judged on their ability to make three large 13-inch pizzas, topped with 40 slices of pepperoni, 142g of mushrooms, 198g of diced cheese and a serving of Domino’s signature tomato pizza sauce.

Judges docked 15 seconds for any pepperoni slices put in the wrongplace or if the fresh dough has not been stretched to the right size.

Scott Bush, operations director at Domino’s, added: ‘The Domino’s Fastest Pizza Maker Competition is rooted in Domino’s DNA and lets us showcase the skills our pizza chefs have.

‘It’s incredible that Zagros has won the competition for the third time, and he deserves to have those highly skilled hands cast in gold!’