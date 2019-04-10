This Portsmouth music festival has been cancelled 

A PORTSMOUTH music festival has been cancelled, it’s organisers have announced.

Charmed Life, which took place at Victoria Park in the city centre, will not be returning in 2019.

Festivalgoers make the most of Charmed Life in 2018 despite the bad weather. Picture: Vernon Nash (180434-021)

The one-day festival was hit by wash-out weather in 2018 and the ‘stress and worry’ caused has led to the promoters deciding to call it a day.

However Gareth Wright, who organised the self-funded Charmed Life with his wife Charlie, says that they can leave with their ‘heads held high’.

He explained: ‘It’s sad news, it’s heartbreaking really.

‘We came to the decision that it was getting too much with the stress and worrying, after last year when it chucked it down.

‘When it comes to the point where you are worrying about it, it’s not worth it.

‘We can leave with our heads held high.’

Despite the poor weather which hit Charmed Life in 2018, hundreds of people still braved the rain to attend the festival last year.

However despite being earmarked to return to Victoria Park on Saturday, September 21 this year, the plug has now been pulled on the event.

Following the announcement that the festival had been cancelled, Mr Wright, 38, from Fareham, said that ‘everyone has been so nice’.

He added: ‘My highlight has been the positivity really, seeing people’s nice smiley faces. Even when to was raining people still made the effort to come out and everyone still had a great time.

‘I think if we had it on this year and it was sunny we would get a great turnout.

‘We have made lots of new friends, I have got no regrets.

‘I am so glad we have stopped it for the right reasons. Me and my partner Charlie can leave with our heads held high but its not the end.

‘We might return after a year off but it won’t be as a festival, maybe something indoors with a roof so it can’t rain.’

Mr Wright said: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who was involved, you know who you are.

‘The council as well, they were even going to not charge us rent for the field this year. They have really helped us.

‘Nick Courtney, is the music man of the town, and Luke Fuller, they have all opened their arms and welcomed us in.’