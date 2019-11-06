This Portsmouth postcode is one of the luckiest in the UK for making millionaires

THE PO postcode has been revealed as one of the luckiest in the country for making millionaires.

Since the launch of The National Lottery 25 years ago, 56 millionaires have sported a PO postcode, one every six months.

Winners Patrick and Paula Morling, revealed that their Portsmouth (PO) postcode is officially one of the luckiest in the country.'Copyright Camelot: James Robinson.

In the top ten for lottery millionaires in the last three years, the latest figures confirm the Portsmouth postcode has cemented its position as one of the nation’s lottery luckiest locations coming in at number 10 for millionaires, with 18 created in just 36 months.

In total 427 top tier prizes of at least £50,000 have been banked by players in the PO postcode, averaging more than four every three months.

Recent winners include Patrick and Paula Morling from Leigh Park, who picked up £1m, and Leroy Bagley from Southsea, who won £3.8m.

Dad Leroy celebrated his huge Lotto jackpot in March this year and initially thought he had won £3,800.

He said: ‘It was an unbelievable feeling. Being able to have a drink with my mum and tell her that she never had to worry about money ever again was magic, and really beats any other grand plan I might have.’

Patrick and Paula, who picked up their £1m cheque last year, have had a little longer to settle into the millionaire lifestyle, enjoying trips away, treats for the family and finding their forever home.

Patrick bought a scratchcard from Asda Havant Supercentre while picking up dog food.

He said: ‘I asked the lady behind the counter if I’d won £1m and she said: “Yes you have and I don’t know what to do!”

‘I replied – “neither do I, I’ve never won £1m before”.’

The pair joined fellow lottery winners at an event to celebrate 25 years of The National Lottery.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘The PO postcode has proved very lucky when it comes to the big wins but it’s not alone.

‘Thanks to our National Lottery players, 565,000 Good Cause grants have been given out to projects big and small, that’s the equivalent of 200 life-changing projects in every UK postcode district making a huge impact on communities all over the country.

‘On top of this, we have celebrated so many lucky winners who have won life-changing sums of money – here’s to another 25 years of making dreams come true.’