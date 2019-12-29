This star from Ru Paul's Drag Race UK will perform in Portsmouth next year

A STAR from the debut series of the BBC reality show Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK is set to visit Portsmouth in the new year.

The appearance will come as fundraising continues for the annual Portsmouth Pride events, which draw crowds of thousands in the summer.

A still of drag queen Sum Ting Wong, from Reading, who starred in the debut series of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK. Picture: Jordan T on YouTube

Drag queen Sum Ting Wong placed seventh in the show, which BBC Three has confirmed will return for a second series after ratings success.

Figures showed the reality contest had already scooped more than 6.5m hits on BBC iPlayer with more than half its debut series still to be aired.

Sum Ting Wong is the stage name of 30-year-old Bo Zeng, from Reading, who has racked up more than 176,000 online followers since the show.

Two more drag acts will join the star to entertain at the A Drag Brunch! fundraiser at Portsmouth Guildhall from midday on February 22, 2020.

Drag queens will also battle it out at the Portsmouth Drag Race Allstars event at Hampshire Boulevard on January 28, 2020.