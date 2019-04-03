This stunning mansion where Robbie Williams recorded Millennium is up for sale 

A Georgian country house where some of the biggest names in music recorded hit songs has hit the market.

Andy and Fran Fernbach moved into Ridgeway House in 1980 and set up the residential Jacobs Studio, which is named after a breed of sheep.

The mansion comes with multiple rooms to entertain guests in. Picture: Knight Frank/ Peter Wright Photographer

Over the years the likes of Paul Weller, Status Quo, Tori Amos, S Club 7, U2 and David Bowie all used to the studio.

Robbie Williams recorded the vocals for his hit single Millennium at Ridgeway House.

While The Smiths did the bulk of the recording for The Queen Is Dead at the country house.

Ridgeway House has an extensive vegetable garden. Picture: Knight Frank/ Peter Wright Photographer

Ridgeway House is close to the hamlet of Dippenhall and is one mile outside Farnham on the Hampshire/ Surrey border.

The six to seven bed home is listed on the market for £3.85 million, so you may have to dig deep down the sofa if you fancy putting in an offer.

Jacobs Studios has now closed down and has since been demolished although you can find remnants of its illustrious musical past in the shape of a thick sound-proof specialist door and a whole lot of wiring at one end of the house.

Dating back to the Georgian era, it was given a large Victorian extension during the reign of Queen Vic and was then extended further in the early 1990s.

Ridgeway House has very grand style. Picture: Knight Frank/ Peter Wright Photographer

Today it covers almost 9,000 sq ft and comes with a swimming pool and tennis courts.

For those who have green fingers, Ridgeway House comes with lawn gardens and an extensive vegetable garden as well as a large paddock.

If you enjoy entertaining guests, the home has six to seven bedrooms as well as seven to eight reception rooms and secondary accommodation, so you won't be short of space.

The main rooms also look out over the scenic countryside and the views are sure to impress any guests.

Ridgeway House also comes with its own gym for anyone who wants to keep fit.

