This teenage girl, 15, has been missing for five days 

A TEENAGE girl has been missing for five days.

Leonie was last seen in the Thornhill area of Southampton on Thursday.

Have you seen Leonie? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police say that they are ‘concerned for Leonie’s welfare’ and are asking anyone who knows where she is or has had contact with her since Thursday to call them.

She’s described as: white, approximately 5ft 4ins, of very slim build with long dark hair.

If you have seen Leonie or know where she is, please call police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident 44190145230.

READ MORE: Memorial tree sculpture for schoolgirl Summer Page is supported by classic car show

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

READ MORE: Residents in Fareham left with 'stinking' flats after running water stops

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone.

To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.