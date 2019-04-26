This van has been stuck in Portsmouth creek for almost a week 

RECOVERY companies have been called out to deal with a van that has slid down Portsbridge Creek.

The white vehicle had been parked on the bank next to London Road in Hilsea when it started sliding down into the water and underneath a bridge.

Recovery crews have been trying to get the van out of the creek. Picture: Sheena Matthams

An onlooker to the retrieval operation, Shena Matthams claimed that the owner had been canoeing on the water when the accident happened.

Sean Carter from Carter Recovery, the company tasked with getting the van out of the water said the incident happened over Easter weekend and he got the call from the insurance company, Aviva, on Saturday.

Since Monday, Sean and fellow colleagues have been trying to pull the van out but it has proven difficult as it seems to have sunk into the dirt due to the weight, making it very difficult to retrieve.

The coastguard was called today to the scene of the incident when on lookers didn’t realise the people swimming in the water were recovery team.

The decision has now been made for a crane to be brought in Saturday afternoon to pull the vehicle out from underneath the bridge.