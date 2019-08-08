This Waterlooville shed is not what it seems - and is in the running for Shed of the Year 2019

A MUM turned sheddie is hoping her DIY efforts will lead to a win in the prestigious Shed of the Year competition.

Based in Waterlooville, Super Shed was designed and created by 41-year-old Sue Lowe because she wanted a ‘shed-does-all’ to enjoy with her daughter Abbi.

Entered in the workshop and studio category of the contest, Super Shed has many different elements including a workshop, dining area, office, bar and play area, along with a home for some forces memorabilia.

Sue started by ordering the empty shell of the structure from The Ultimate Shed Company in Titchfield, before beginning to create ‘the Swiss army knife of sheds’.

She said: ‘I literally had the idea in my head and then drew it on the back of a scrap of paper with some measurements. I had a 10ft by 16ft space to fit everything in.

‘I had to insulate and board it myself and my sister came to give me a hand for the weekend. Painting was a task as it all had to be done inside and out.’

Four-year-old Abbi loves various features about the shed including a basketball hoop, swing and sandpit, and hosted a Halloween party in the shed, with plans in place for a summer tea party.

Cuprinol Shed of the Year celebrates the British shed in all its forms, with seven categories and 21 sheds in the running for the grand title, which is decided by public vote.

Sue has her fingers crossed to win a plaque to display in Super Shed, saying: ‘To win my category would be utterly brilliant.

‘I would be absolutely elated, it would be amazing. Let’s win this for Hampshire.’

The competition used to be televised on Channel 4, but for the past two years the sheddies have been relying on word of mouth to drum up votes for their garden creations.

Voting is open until Thursday, August 29 at 11.59pm. To vote for Super Shed in the workshop and studio category, visit readersheds.co.uk.