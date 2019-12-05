This woman with Down Syndrome and dementia has gone missing in Hampshire

A WOMAN with Down Syndrome and dementia has gone missing in Hampshire and police are concerned for her welfare.

Natalie Wait, 57, was last seen at 9am today at Asda on Portland Terrace in Southampton city centre.

Have you seen Natalie Wait? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Officers have been carrying out enquiries since she went missing.

Natalie is described as being white, between 4ft and 4ft 5ins tall, with short brown hair and carrying a Sainsbury's carrier bag.

READ MORE: Vivid homes warn residents about gutter cleaning scam in Hampshire

She was last seen wearing a colourful head scarf and she has on a black and white dress, with purple stripes, cream tartan coat, black leggings, black socks and black and white shoes.

Natalie also has two coats with her. She may be wearing either a long green mac or a cream tartan coat.

Police believe she could be in Southampton city centre, or she may have returned to the Portswood area or travelled on to Eastleigh.

Have you seen anyone matching this description?

READ MORE: Portsmouth pub will be demolished for housing development despite fears about lack of affordable homes

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 222 of today's date.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.