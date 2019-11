Thousands of jobs at risk this Christmas as energy giant Npower reveals huge shake-up

ENERGY giant Npower has revealed plans to overhaul its UK business, in a shake-up unions fear could cost 4,500 jobs and force the closure of a number of call centres.

The news was described as a ‘body blow’ by one union official, especially coming just weeks before Christmas.

Workers will be given details at briefings later on today.

Johannes Teyssen, chief executive of Npower's owner, E.ON, said: ‘The UK market is currently particularly challenging. We've emphasised repeatedly that we'll take all necessary action to return our business there to consistent profitability.

‘For this purpose, we've put together proposals and already begun discussing them with British unions.’

A GMB spokesman said: ‘Clearly this announcement will be a body blow to Npower workers across the UK.

‘The Government has to urgently wake up to the impact that the price cap is having on good and reasonably well-paid jobs in UK energy companies.

‘Npower is a poorly managed company with significant losses in the UK but it's always the workers that face the brunt of poor management coupled with regulation that sends work overseas whilst sacking energy workers in the UK.’

E.ON said it was stepping up its ‘ambitious cost-cutting efforts’ without losing sight of its customers, adding: ‘This is based on leaner, increasingly digital processes that also improve the customer experience.’

An E.ON spokesman said: ‘It is only right and fair that colleagues are informed first of any possible changes and we will be making no further comment at this time.’

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: ‘This is a cruel blow for Npower employees. They've been worried about their jobs for months. Now their worst fears have been realised, less than a month before Christmas.

‘The UK energy market is in real danger of collapse. If nothing is done, there could soon be other casualties.

‘Npower's demise means there's no time to waste. It makes the powerful case for bringing the retail arms of the Big Six energy firms into public ownership.

‘This would preserve jobs, ensure customers get a better deal and allow the UK to meet its carbon neutral targets.’