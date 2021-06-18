Jess Webb, 16, took on the challenge to raise funds and awareness of a Huntington’s Disease charity in memory of two family members lost to the disease.

By taking part in the sponsored skydive, Jess has raised £2,159 for Huntington’s Disease Association, with more donations coming in.

The skydive was originally planned for June 6 but was postponed to June 11 due to the weather.

Jess Webb on her skydive

She said: ‘In June 2007 my uncle who sadly passed away from Huntington’s Disease also did a skydive to raise funds so it was humbling to be able to follow in his footsteps.

‘It was an amazing experience and one that I will never forget.

‘Throughout the day there were various occasions where we thought it would get cancelled as the weather was not too great.

Jess jumped from 15,000ft in the sponsored skydive

‘Luckily I was able to jump from 15,000ft - the highest you can jump in the UK.

‘The free fall was my favourite bit, falling through multiple layers of clouds, it was perfect.

‘The motion sickness was bad however. But I 100 per cent do not regret doing it.

‘The staff at GoSkyDive (Salisbury) were amazing too.’

Fundraiser Jess Webb (14) from Emsworth put on a charity event at Langstone Quays Hotel on Hayling Island to raise funds for Huntington's Disease Association. Picture shows brother Ollie, mum Sarah, Jess and dad Steve

After her grandad passed away in 2008 and her uncle Andrew died in 2017, Jess has thrown herself into fundraising for Huntington’s Disease by holding a number of events - and to date has raised more than £15,000.

Jess added: ‘I also got a lovely email from Huntington’s Disease Association asking if I would like to be an ambassador.

‘The ambassadors play a vital role as with their limited national resources, I can help raise awareness in places they cannot be.

‘I am so happy to have been asked as it is important to continue raising funds and awareness.’

Jess’s next fundraising event is a supercar track day from 9am on July 31 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Jess said: ‘This is a free family day out hosted by Saywell International.

‘It will be a fantastic event which should raise lots of awareness. Anyone is welcome to attend.’

