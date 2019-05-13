Thousands of pounds raised for Portsmouth homeless as top entrepreneurs sleep under the stars

FUNDRAISERS who took part in a sleepout under the stars to support rough sleepers in Portsmouth have raised tens of thousands for charity.

Last month's CEO Sleepout at Fratton Park saw the great and the good of Portsmouth sleep rough for the night – supporting Pompey In The Community, The Robert's Centre and the work of the Portsmouth Street Pastors.

James Catlin (25) with his girlfriend Ashleigh Fountain (23). Picture: Sarah Standing (050419-5410)

With some offline donations still to come in, the fundraising total stands at £18,500, which will be split between the three groups.

Organisers have celebrated another successful year in the books, and hopes that the event will return again next year.

CEO Bianca Robinson said: ‘To raise almost £19,000 is a great total so we’re absolutely delighted.

‘There were lots of brave businessmen and women who came out for the evening – I’m thrilled that they gave up their time to come out and spend the night actively raising both the funds and awareness of homelessness in the city.

Bianca Robinson, organiser of the CEO Sleepout. Picture: Sarah Standing (050419-4749)

‘This is an issue that is getting worse, not better, so having businesses take a stand sends a strong message about our determination to make things right.’

With plans in motion for the CEO Sleepout to return to Portsmouth next year, Bianca and the rest of the team behind the fundraiser are hoping to get even more people on board.

She said: ‘The CEO Sleepout is about the voices of businesses across the Portsmouth region standing up in solidarity with the city’s most disadvantaged people.

‘These people have very little and so need all the support we can give them – so I would love for the event to be held again next year.

Clare Martin from Pompey in the Community. Picture: Sarah Standing (050419-5394)

‘One again I am so humbled by everyone’s support; it will make a real difference to people's lives and we want to say a massive thank you to them all.’

A date for next year’s event should be released in the near future, Bianca said.

Anyone with offline donations or match funding is asked to send a cheque to CEO Sleepout (FAO Dianne Gould), Boho 4, Cleveland Street, Middlesbrough, TS2 1AY.