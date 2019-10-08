Three dogs and a cat rescued in Southsea flat fire

Have your say

THREE dogs and a cat had to be rescued this morning in Southsea following a flat fire.

The incident on Telephone Road erupted at 9.20am in a two storey downstairs bedroom flat – sparking a dramatic rescue operation of three dogs and a cat.

A 63-year-old male escaped the flat and was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

It is thought the fire started accidentally before it was put out just after 10am.

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two jets were used by Southsea firefighters.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Firefighters on scene''Credit: Hants Fire

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.