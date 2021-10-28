From left, Andy Emberson, Adam Emberson and Harrison Rhys

Great Escape are playing at the Shepherds Crook in Milton on Sunday, November 7. And on that day, for the first time, they will be alongside Harrison Rhys, 15, of Mayville High School.

The band includes Harrison’s grandad Andy Emberson, 67, and his uncle Adam Emberson, 39, who have been in bands together for 12 years.

Harrison is a singer/songwriter who organises free entry live sessions on Sundays at the Shepherds Crook, where he booked Great Escape to perform with him.

Harrison Rhys

He said: ‘I am very excited to be playing with both my grandad and uncle as I have only performed with my uncle before, so it will be a good experience to play with both of them.’

Harrison and his uncle Adam have performed together a few times, including at Harrison’s EP launch on October 1.

Adam, a network engineer at Fareham College, said: ‘It’s great to be playing with Harrison. We’ve seen him start off when he was really young – about eight or nine.

‘I’ve played a few things with him over the years, and we also did some stuff in lockdown together. It’s great, it’s nice to be a musical family.’

Harrison’s grandad Andy, who is retired, said he was looking forward to gigging with Adam and Harrison. He added that it was good fun.

Harrison writes and performs original songs. He said: ‘My favourite song to perform at the moment is Shape of My Heart by Sting. My favourite original is Good for Us.’

Great Escape usually play classic rock and pop including music from the Beatles, Genesis, and others from the same era.

Andy said: ‘I quite like the heavier stuff like Genesis as it’s quite challenging to play.’

He added: ‘I play drums and Adam plays keyboards and 12-string guitar, but for this gig he’ll be playing bass with Harrison.’

Adam said: ‘We’ve been keyboard players and are quite piano based. We do some Eagles tracks and so that’s quite nice for me to show off what I can do on the piano side of it.’

Adam said that this will be Great Escape’s first gig since lockdown. They will also be performing at Lee-on-the-Solent Social Club on November 13.

Harrison performs every weekend at Shepherds Crook, as well as various other locations. His Andy said: ‘Harrison doesn’t have a day to breathe. He’s gigging all the time now.’

This will be Great Escape’s first time performing alongside Harrison. Adam said: ‘Normally it’s just Harrison on his own with the guitar so it’s nice to be able to give him some band backing. We hope this won’t be our only time playing together with Harrison.’

Great Escape and Harrison Rhys will be at the Shepherd’s Crook from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday, November 7.