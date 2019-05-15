Three Hampshire residents taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash on A32

THREE people were taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a crash in West Meon.

Police were called yesterday evening (May 14) at 8.35pm following a collision between two vehicles, a Black Honda Civic and a Blue 5 Series BMW on the A32 in West Meon.

The driver of the BMW, 47-year-old man from Hampshire, the driver of the Honda, a 61-year-old man from Hampshire and a 52-year-old woman from Hampshire, who was passenger in the Honda where all taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

PC Colin Green, from the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘This collision happened at the top of the hill, south of the West Meon Hut crossroads, so we would like to speak to anyone who was in that area at around that time and may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190166375 or Operation Peron, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.