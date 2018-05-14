Three Havant neighbours scoop postcode lottery prizes

Have your say

THREE neighbours in Havant are kick-starting the week with an extra £1,000 each in their bank account after their lucky postcode was drawn as the winner of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize!

The Middle Park Way winners, who play with postcode PO9 5DW in Havant, have also helped to support over 4,000 good causes which benefit from the lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: ‘Well done Havant!

‘It’s lovely to see neighbours win together and I hope they have a great time spending the cash.

‘There are prizes to be won every day so make sure you’re playing with your postcode.’

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £301 million to date across Great Britain and internationally.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery visit postcodelottery.co.uk