Three people escape to safety after Gosport flat fire

THREE people fled to safety after a flat fire in Gosport last night.

A male, who lived at the flat in Stoke Road, successfully tackled the blaze which started after a power socket overheated in the bedroom at 11.45pm last night.

Fire crews from Gosport attended the scene but by the time they arrived the fire had been put out.

A spokesperson for Gosport Fire Station said: ‘It was a small fire in the bedroom which was contained. The man had put the fire out by the time we got there.

‘There was a lot of damage to the bedroom but fortunately no one was hurt.’