Three people rescued after fire breaks out at Portsmouth kebab shop

THREE people have been rescused from a fire above a kebab shop.

Firefighters were called to Pompey Kebab in Kingston Road, Buckland, at 8.13am today.

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at Pompey Kebab in Kingston Road, Buckland. Picture: Richard Lemmer

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said that three people had been rescued from inside and that they are being treated by paramedics.

He added that all people in the building had been accounted for.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘Three patients were treated at the scene for mild smoke inhalation by our team and did not require further hospital treatment.’

A road closure in Kingston Road between Little Arthur Street and Toronto Road has now been lifted.

A 25-year-old woman, who walked past Pompey Kebab, added: 'There's several fire engines and police and the road's closed, the buses can't get through.

'I've just walked past it, I could see lots of smokes coming out from the upstairs window.'

Fire crews from Southsea, Fareham and Portchester are all at the scene.