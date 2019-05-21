Three people rescued from Gosport home after kitchen fire 

FIREFIGHTERS rescued three people from a home after a kitchen fire.

The blaze happened at a house in North Cross Street, Gosport, this morning.

Three adults were rescued from the home and one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by paramedics.

Hants Fire Control tweeted: ‘Crews from @Gosport18 @Fareham17 & @Hightown56 have this morning rescued 3 adult casualties from a domestic property fire in #Gosport.

‘Firefighters used 4 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reels and 1 jet to extinguish the kitchen fire, Casualties were checked on scene by @SCAS999.'

The fire happened in North Cross Street. Picture: Google Maps

