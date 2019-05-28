TICKETS are now available for the annual Summer Show at a Hampshire naval base.

HMS Sultan in Gosport is hosting its summer show on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

The event will feature the Bolddog Lings Freestyle Motocross Display Team as the headline act on both days, with live entertainment in the main arena.

This year’s Summer Show will have a major focus on science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) with a large-scale area dedicated to bringing these subjects to life.

A steam fair, kids’ zone with free activities and more will also feature over the course of the weekend.

For an additional fee, visitors will also be able to take a ride on the Mayhem monster truck, mini quad bikes or the fun fair.

The Royal Navy says that community is at the heart of the HMS Sultan Summer Show and promises to provide every visitor with an affordable day of entertainment.

Money from the event will also be put back into the surrounding community, with money being donated to charities and organisations in the area.

Tickets cost £25 for families (two adults and two children), £10 for adults, £6 for OAPs or disabled and £5 for children. Under fives get in for free.

These tickets are available from the Tourist Information Centre, Queen’s Parade News and the Armed Forces Charity Shop, as well as the Tesco in Alver Village.

To purchase tickets online, go to royalnavy.mod.uk/sultan-show