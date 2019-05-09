Tiger Tiger

Tiger Tiger Portsmouth closure: All our best photos at Gunwharf Quays nightclub from over the years 

PORTSMOUTH nightclub Tiger Tiger is set to close its doors for the final time next week. 

The Gunwharf Quays based club will shut on Saturday, May 18, and will undergo a rebrand and will re-launch with a new identity this summer. To help you celebrate the end of this popular club – here are our best pictures from over the years. 

Revellers having a good time in the Tiger Tiger back in the day.

