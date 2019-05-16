Have your say

REVELLERS are invited to roar the night away one last time at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays this weekend.

The club, which has been a fixture of Portsmouth night scene for nearly two decades, will be shutting its doors for the final time on Saturday.

Tiger Tiger will close after three final parties this weekend. Picture: Google Maps

But first there will be three final parties, starting tonight (May 16).

Here's what you need to know:

What is happening on Thursday?

Tonight will be the last ever Hijack Thursdays at the Gunwharf Quays club before it shuts down.

The party will kick off at 9pm today and last until 3am.

Student tickets will cost £5 and standard tickets will cost £6.

You can buy them here

What is happening on Friday?

Tomorrow it will be Throwback Friday at Tiger Tiger, with the fun starting at 10pm and running through to 3am.

Tickets will cost £5 and you can purchase them here from the club’s website.

What about the closing party?

Saturday night will be Tiger Tiger’s grand closing party.

Running from 7pm to 3am it is set to be the biggest bash of the weekend!

Tickets range in price from £10 for standard entry, £5 for entry before 11pm and £10 for entry before 12am with a glass of prosecco

You can buy tickets here

Why is Tiger Tiger closing?

In November last year the news broke that the Deltic Group had purchased the Portsmouth club as well as those in Newcastle and Manchester from its owner Novus Leisure it said that the venue would relaunch with a ‘new concept’ in 2019.

Tiger Tiger’s new owner also owns PRYZM in the city centre.

Speaking in November the company’s Chief Executive, Peter Marks, laid out the vision for the future of the venues.

He said: ‘We’re delighted with this acquisition.

‘Located in dynamic, vibrant cities, each of these sites perfectly complements our existing portfolio, such as our successful PRYZM Portsmouth club, and will see us enter the Manchester and Newcastle markets for the first time.

‘We look forward to welcoming the current Tiger Tiger teams to the Deltic family.

‘Our intention is to trade seamlessly through until the summer next year, whereby each of these sites will be rebranded to a new concept that is currently under development.

‘It will reinvigorate and modernise the very essence of the original Tiger Tiger vision, a multi-roomed, cross-occasion, food, drink and dancing all-day venue.'

