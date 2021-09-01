Pensioner Ann Yorke was left ‘traumatised’ after her beloved five-year-old long-haired chihuahua Jake was suddenly attacked by a white female terrier near One Stop on Gosport Road, Fareham.

Ann was taking Jake on his routine daily walk around the block at around 10am when she was suddenly left fighting for her dog’s life before the canine ‘luckily’ escaped with just chunks of fur being pulled out from the savaging.

Chihuahua Jake was suddenly attacked by a white female terrier near One Stop on Gosport Road, Fareham, on August 9. Pic: Ann Yorke

Ann, who had spotted the leadless terrier seconds earlier, said: ‘I saw it look up from about 20 yards away before charging at us at top speed. I knew we were in trouble so I swept Jake into my arms before the dog came over and was jumping up and pulling out fur.

‘I needed both arms to hold Jake so I didn't have any other means of avoiding the dog but to twist around away from it. This was not working.

‘Jake was shrieking blue murder and the dog eventually sunk its teeth into his back. I was really panicking as I realised I couldn’t protect him. I know terriers grab their victims and shake them until they are dead.

‘If there was no help it would have dragged Jake right down to the floor - it was going in for the kill.

‘Suddenly passers-by arrived to help and I felt a huge surge of relief.’

Ann admitted she feared the worst without the intervention of the four people who arrived to help. ‘Without them we would both have been in serious trouble. What a relief it was for those men and women to suddenly appear,’ she said.

‘It could have been horrific. If Jake had scampered out of my arms then he could also have gone into the three lanes of traffic on the A32.

‘It could have been utter chaos. We had a lucky escape and got away lightly.

‘I wish to thank the people that came to help.’

Following the melee on August 9 Ann said the terrier’s owner came over and ‘apologised profusely’ and said the attack was ‘out of character’.

But Ann said: ‘The dog was not on a lead and didn’t even have a collar on. I hope he realises that this is in the dog’s nature. He should be prepared for it to happen again.’

The dog has since been spotted walking on a lead.

Following his ordeal, Jake carried on his walk despite ‘lumps of fur floating down the road’ and has not shown any signs of psychological trauma following the incident.

Ann added: ‘Jake has been fine, thankfully, and continued his walk. I think the padding of fat on his back protected him from further damage. I was more traumatised than he was.’

