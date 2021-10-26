Quizmaster Ben Shephard was left shocked after a man confused Homer Simpson with the Ancient Greek poet of the same name.

The gaff has since been branded ‘doughnut gate,’ and a viral clip of the gaff posted on Twitter has been watched more than 1.2 million times and counting.

The 46-year-old host asked the contestant: ‘In his epic poems, Homer often refers to nectar as the drink of the gods and which other substance as their food?’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was then left perplexed by the initial response of the contestant, who said: ‘I know he likes doughnuts...’

This is of course referring to Homer Simpson, the lead character in The Simpsons who famously loves sweet confectionary.

Unfortunately, this has little to do with Homer, the author of classics such as the Iliad and the Odyssey.

Ben Shephard. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The contestant didn’t seem to notice the confused look on Shephard’s face, and the little chuckle to himself, and continued: ‘I think I’ll go with...’

He mulled over his answer, but then said the three words which entered him into Tipping Point folklore: ‘doughnuts please Ben.’

Shephard’s jaw dropped and he could barely contain his laughter.

The clip received major traction on Twitter.

Jonny Seymour tweeted: ‘The sheer confidence of the man,’ tagging his friends alongside two laughing crying emojis.

Erica couldn’t contain herself and tweeted: ‘I watched this yesterday, I was crying with laughter, I rewound it twice!

‘Homer!!!!

‘What do they now teach at school.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron