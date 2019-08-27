Titchfield Festival Theatre has 567 seat theatre plan refused by council

THE show won't go on for plans to build a new 567 theatre within Titchfield Festival Theatre.

The planning committee of Fareham Borough Council rejected the plans despite receiving 27 letters supporting the proposal.

A CGI mockup of the the proposed renovated entrance.

The site features two theatres accommodating a combined 300 people, with the application hoping to convert a warehouse and office space at the rear of the building to become a new entrance, theatre, and backstage area.

However, no additional parking spaces would have been provided onsite.

Planning officers recommended that the committee refuse the application as the new theatre ‘would have an unacceptable adverse impact on the local road network,’ with local residents agreeing at a committee meeting last Wednesday.

One resident, Ms Burchett, said: 'Something must be done about the simultaneous parking done along the lane as it is so dangerous. this has been proven by an accident where a motorcyclist was knocked off their bike by someone exiting the visitors car park.

Resident have never felt that the venue on St Margarets Lane was a suitable place for a theatre, especially one with such ambitious growth plans.

All of the issues raised by objectors 'had been addressed', according to Ian Donohue, who made a deputation on behalf of the theatre.

He said: ‘It is disappointing to see the application was recommended for refusal.

‘The objectors indicate that the parking at the theatre is not managed however the applicant assures me that all the events are managed.

‘The number of cars able to park on the site will not change, there will be no increase of cars at the site. however extra parking can be accommodated off site.

Councillor Peter Davies remained unconvinced.

He said: ‘Car drivers will park their car as near as they can to their objective.’

The plans included a shuttle bus service from the parking area around the Great Barn in Titchfield, owned by the theatre’s chairman, Kevin Fraser.

But renovation of the parking area had been denied retrospective planning permission at a previous planning meeting, with the work being slammed as being ‘like a motorway' around the Grade-I listed building.

The committee voted unanimously to refuse the application for the new theatre.